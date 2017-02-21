The Market In 5 Minutes
Credit Acceptance Corp. shares were down more than 5.1 percent on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the Federal Trade Commission has requested information from the company regarding its use of ignition kill switches and GPS systems in debt collection: Link Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter of 2016, and raised its stake in Delta Air Lines , American Airlines Group Inc and United Continental : Link Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently posted a 6,000-word manifesto entitled "Building Global Community."
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
