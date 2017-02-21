The Market In 5 Minutes

The Market In 5 Minutes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Credit Acceptance Corp. shares were down more than 5.1 percent on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the Federal Trade Commission has requested information from the company regarding its use of ignition kill switches and GPS systems in debt collection: Link Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter of 2016, and raised its stake in Delta Air Lines , American Airlines Group Inc and United Continental : Link Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently posted a 6,000-word manifesto entitled "Building Global Community."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 17 Freud 12
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC