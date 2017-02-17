The Latest: NTSB not investigating Phoenix plane collision
A federal safety agency says it's not investigating an airport collision involving two jetliners at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The planes clipped wings Thursday evening, but there were no injuries to people.
