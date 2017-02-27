TAT talks with Japanese, Korean airli...

TAT talks with Japanese, Korean airlines on luring 'quality tourists'

13 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is planning to work with airlines in Japan and South Korea to help beckon "quality tourists" to the Kingdom. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said it would hold discussions with Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways in Japan and Asiana Airlines and Korean Air in South Korea and ask these premium airlines to help encourage tourists to visit Thailand, especially to new destinations being promoted.

