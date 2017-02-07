Spirit Airlines Incorporated Earnings...

Spirit Airlines Incorporated Earnings: Profit Plunges on Higher Costs

Unit revenue continued to fall -- albeit at a slowing rate -- so Spirit Airlines wasn't able to offset year-over-year increases in fuel prices, labor costs, and maintenance costs. That said, Spirit Airlines remains one of the most profitable airlines in the U.S. Furthermore, as the industry pricing environment improves and the company's route network changes take hold, unit revenue should finally start rising again, allowing Spirit to return to earnings growth.

Chicago, IL

