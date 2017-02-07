Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Stake In...

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Stake Increased by Century Capital Management LLC

Century Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,469 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the period.

