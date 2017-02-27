Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
According to Zacks, "Shares of Spirit Airlines have struggled of late, underperforming the broader market over the last one month. Even though the company reported better-than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, the bottom-line contracted significantly on a year-over-year basis due to higher costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC