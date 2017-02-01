Spirit Airlines, Inc. Announces Webca...

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

23 hrs ago

Spirit Airlines, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2016 results on February 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.spirit.com .

Chicago, IL

