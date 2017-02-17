Southwest lawsuit claims union workers avoiding overtime
Southwest Airlines has filed a federal complaint alleging union leaders told mechanics to decline to work overtime, a move the carrier says has harmed operations and driven up costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|17 hr
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Thu
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC