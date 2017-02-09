Southwest Airlines to give employees ...

Southwest Airlines to give employees $586 million in profit-share bonuses

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, photo, a Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Southwest Airlines Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) 1 hr Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... 17 hr OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC