Southwest Airlines passenger traffic up 4.6 percent in January

15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines' passenger traffic increased 4.6 percent in January on a 6.2 percent increase in the supply of seats, the company said Tuesday. The airline's planes were slightly less full in January compared to the year before, with a load factor of 76.3 percent.

