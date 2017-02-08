Southwest Airlines passenger traffic up 4.6 percent in January
Southwest Airlines' passenger traffic increased 4.6 percent in January on a 6.2 percent increase in the supply of seats, the company said Tuesday. The airline's planes were slightly less full in January compared to the year before, with a load factor of 76.3 percent.
