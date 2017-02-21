South African police say not investigating deputy finance minister Jonas
Feb 27 South Africa's Hawks elite police unit said on Monday it is not investigating Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas, but only making enquiries at this stage over allegations that he was part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways . City Press newspaper reported on Sunday the Hawks is investigating allegations that Jonas used his political influence to secure U.S. aircraft company AAR Corp contracts to supply components and tyres to the state airline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|2 hr
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Fri
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC