South African Airways unveils new A330-300 aircraft interiors
The Business Class cabin on South African Airways' new A330-300s include lie-flat seats, each with direct aisle access. The designs include Business Class and Economy Class cabins, as well as entrance areas, brand panels and cabin branding throughout the aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Check-in.aero.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC