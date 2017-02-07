South African Airways cancels flights in Abuja runway repair
" South African Airways is canceling flights to Nigeria's capital, Abuja, during six weeks of scheduled repairs to the international airport's runway starting March 8. It joins other international airlines refusing a government proposal to divert flights to northern Kaduna city and bus passengers the 250 kilometers south to Abuja " a three-and-a-half-hour ride on a road notorious for accidents and kidnappings. Officials say repairs cannot be carried out at night because the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is in shocking disrepair.
