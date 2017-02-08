Singapore Airlines to buy 39 Boeing p...

Singapore Airlines to buy 39 Boeing planes worth US$13.8b

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Singapore Airlines announced on Thursday that it had signed a letter of intent with the US manufacturer for 20 '777-9's and 19 '787-10' Dreamliners, FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a Singapore Airlines signage at Changi Airport in Singapore May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has announced an order for 39 Boeing passenger planes worth US$13.8 billion as part of its growth plans for the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Tue spysea 1
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Mon Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Virgin America Flight Attendants Jan 25 In word only 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC