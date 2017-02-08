Singapore Airlines to buy 39 Boeing planes worth US$13.8b
Singapore Airlines announced on Thursday that it had signed a letter of intent with the US manufacturer for 20 '777-9's and 19 '787-10' Dreamliners, FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a Singapore Airlines signage at Changi Airport in Singapore May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has announced an order for 39 Boeing passenger planes worth US$13.8 billion as part of its growth plans for the next decade.
