Singapore Airlines flight attendant found dead in S.F. hotel room

A 38-year-old Singapore Airlines flight attendant who was planning to get married was found dead in her San Francisco hotel room on Tuesday. Vanessa Yeap was not feeling well when she arrived in the city, a source told the Straits Times .

