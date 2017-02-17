Signs that Cathay Pacific will extend...

Signs that Cathay Pacific will extend its NZ operations to Christchurch

The New Zealand Herald

The airline has a joint venture with Air New Zealand and flies from its Hong Kong base to Auckland but has been under pressure to extend its operations to the southern city from airports and tourism groups. CAPA Centre for Aviation says the airlines backed away from Hong Kong to Christchurch flights following the approval of the alliance that dates back to 2012.

