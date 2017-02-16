Ryanair's O'Leary warns of 'cliff edge' Brexit
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has warned there is a remote chance of all flights between the UK and Europe being suspended in March 2019 if the UK government opts for a "cliff-edge" Brexit. Michael O'Leary said the current open skies arrangement hinges on recognising the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|7 hr
|Econo
|2
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 13
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC