Ryanair launches St. Paddy's weekend extras
Ryanair yesterday launched two extra Dublin-London flights for rugby customers travelling home from the Six Nations and St Patrick's Day celebrations, following record demand from customers. Ryanair's extras will depart Dublin at 11.55hrs and 14.10hrs on Sunday 19th March, following the St Patrick's Day parade on Friday, 17th March and the Ireland-England Six Nations match on Saturday 18th March.
