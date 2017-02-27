Ryanair expands Frankfurt routes in c...

Ryanair expands Frankfurt routes in challenge to Lufthansa

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Irish low-cost airline Ryanair on Tuesday said it will expand routes from Germany's Frankfurt airport in future, but warned of challenges ahead for the airline industry from Brexit.The carrier will offer 20 new routes from Frankfurt to "sexy" destinations across Europe in its winter 2017-18 flight plan, chief executive Michael O'Leary told a press conference at the airport.Ryanair currently flies to Frankfurt-Hahn, situated about 120 kilometres from the city.Summer 2017 will see the first-ever Ryanair flights depart from Frankfurt's main airport, after it struck a deal with operator Fraport - riling incumbent Lufthansa, which dominates traffic at Germany's largest hub.In winter, the airline will boost its presence from two to seven aircraft stationed at the airport and add flights to capital cities like Rome, London and Madrid, as well as adding sun-soaked holiday ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Mon OldCapt 13
AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ... Feb 24 collins 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC