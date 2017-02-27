Ryanair expands Frankfurt routes in challenge to Lufthansa

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Irish low-cost airline Ryanair on Tuesday said it will expand routes from Germany's Frankfurt airport in future, but warned of challenges ahead for the airline industry from Brexit.The carrier will offer 20 new routes from Frankfurt to "sexy" destinations across Europe in its winter 2017-18 flight plan, chief executive Michael O'Leary told a press conference at the airport.Ryanair currently flies to Frankfurt-Hahn, situated about 120 kilometres from the city.Summer 2017 will see the first-ever Ryanair flights depart from Frankfurt's main airport, after it struck a deal with operator Fraport - riling incumbent Lufthansa, which dominates traffic at Germany's largest hub.In winter, the airline will boost its presence from two to seven aircraft stationed at the airport and add flights to capital cities like Rome, London and Madrid, as well as adding sun-soaked holiday ... (more)

