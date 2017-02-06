Ryanair Cautious on Outlook as Third-...

Ryanair Cautious on Outlook as Third-Quarter Earnings Decline

Ryanair Holdings Plc reported an 8 percent drop in third-quarter earnings and said it's "cautious" about meeting full-year targets as a capacity glut and stuttering economies cause fares to tumble. Profit after tax fell to 95 million euros in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 103 million euros a year earlier, Dublin-based Ryanair said in a statement Monday.

