Ryanair Cautious on Outlook as Third-Quarter Earnings Decline
Ryanair Holdings Plc reported an 8 percent drop in third-quarter earnings and said it's "cautious" about meeting full-year targets as a capacity glut and stuttering economies cause fares to tumble. Profit after tax fell to 95 million euros in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 103 million euros a year earlier, Dublin-based Ryanair said in a statement Monday.
