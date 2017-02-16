Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary insists ...

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary insists Nicola Sturgeon would lose second independence referendum vote

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

RYANAIR boss Michael O'Leary has waded into the Scottish independence debate by insisting Nicola Sturgeon would lose a second referendum. Speaking as he announced a series of 15 new routes from Scotland , Mr O'Leary said the country was too economically week to stand alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... 5 hr John Emerson 11
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... 17 hr Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC