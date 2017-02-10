Rocker in airport bust says he often flew with gun
Rock guitarist Rick Derringer told a federal air marshal that he had kept his gun with him on commercial airline flights 30 to 50 times a year, and was only detained last month at Atlanta's airport near the end of a trip from Mexico, authorities said. He was found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag after stepping off a Delta Air Lines flight from CancAon, Mexico, and was charged in Atlanta, court records show.
