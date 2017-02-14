RK Capital Management LLC Has $9,150,...

RK Capital Management LLC Has $9,150,000 Position in Caleres, Inc.

RK Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 345,163 shares during the period.

