Rachel Hunter and Joe Naufahu have been spotted getting cosy in Auckland

New Zealand could have a new power couple on its hands after Kiwi superstar Rachel Hunter was spotted hanging out with a handsome Kiwi actor until the wee hours of the morning. According to Woman's Day, the 47-year-old Kiwi model spent an evening with Joe Naufahu - who plays Khal Moro in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones - staying in a bar called the Love Bucket until around 3am.

