Qantas reports slide in first-half earnings, Jetstar fares better

10 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Australia's biggest airline Qantas Airways reported a slide in first-half profit but its Jetstar Group, which includes New Zealand domestic and regional as well as Australia outbound flights among others, did better. The Jetstar Group reported underlying earnings before interest and tax of A$275 million, up A$13 million on the year.

