Qantas reports slide in first-half earnings, Jetstar fares better
Australia's biggest airline Qantas Airways reported a slide in first-half profit but its Jetstar Group, which includes New Zealand domestic and regional as well as Australia outbound flights among others, did better. The Jetstar Group reported underlying earnings before interest and tax of A$275 million, up A$13 million on the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|23 hr
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC