Pride Parade vehicle catches fire on Ponsonby Rd, Auckland
Fire crews douse the engine of the truck which was pulling the Air New Zealand float in the Pride Parade. Photo / Tess Nichol A quick thinking member of the public put out a car fire during the Pride Parade after an Air New Zealand truck caught fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|21 hr
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC