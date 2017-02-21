Premium airlines step up dogfight for business
It is a good time to fly with premium carriers like Singapore Airlines , Etihad and Cathay Pacific as they lure travellers with super deals. SIA has slashed fares - with short flights going for under $200 - to boost passenger numbers as it marks its 70th birthday this year.
