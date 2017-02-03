Police remove passenger from LA to Auckland flight
A flight was delayed from leaving LAX in Los Angeles for 32 minutes as police were called to deal with the passenger, prior to its departure for Auckland. Photo: Reuters The incident took place on Air New Zealand flight NZ1 which arrived in Auckland this morning from Los Angeles International Airport at 7.01am.
