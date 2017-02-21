Pinnacle CRJ2 near Louisville on Aug 4th 2009, turbulence injures two
A Pinnacle Airlines Canadair CRJ-200 on behalf of Northwest Airlines, registration N8543F performing flight 9E-2871 from Knoxville,TN to Detroit,MI with 50 passengers and crew, encountered severe turbulence while enroute at FL300 about 100nm southwest of Louisville 35 minutes into the flight. A flight attendant and a passenger were injured in the encounter.
