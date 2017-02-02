Penang-born SIA stewardess found dead...

Penang-born SIA stewardess found dead in San Francisco hotel room

Read more: The Star Online

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines stewardess was found dead in a San Francisco hotel room on Tuesday , several hours before she was to depart from the city on the return leg of a long-haul flight, according to a source. Penang-born Vanessa Yeap, who is believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s, was a leading stewardess on a flight from Singapore to San Francisco with a stopover at Hong Kong, according to a cabin crew member who wished to remain anonymous.

