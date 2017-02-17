Official charged in United flight bri...

Official charged in United flight bribe case dies at age 62

11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A United Airlines lobbyist and longtime state official accused of conspiracy in a shakedown benefiting the former chairman of the agency that controls New York City-area airports has died. Jamie Fox, who held numerous governmental posts during his career, died Monday at age 62, the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home said.

