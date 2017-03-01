NZ Flight Data to Help Monitor Global Climate Change
New equipment installed on aircraft flying in and out of New Zealand as part of an international climate change initiative will help monitor greenhouse gases and air quality. Hawaiian Airlines has become the first U.S. carrier to join an international scientific project that enlists commercial airlines in the research of climate change and air quality worldwide.
