New York is depicted in art aboard Boeing 767 table trays
Delta Air Lines and the Coca-Cola Co. have teamed up to spice up the ugliest, perhaps most frustrating part of an airplane: the drab folding tray table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Fri
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC