New CIO appointments -- February 2017...

New CIO appointments -- February 2017 edition

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Nearly two months in to what is promising to be a very interesting year, large companies such as Wal-Mart, Goldman Sachs, Alaska Air, and Alorica are among several firms with brand new CIOs at the helm. Hats off to these IT leaders! Goldman Sachs promoted S. Elisha Wiesel as CIO, effective April 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... 6 hr rpt777 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 17 Freud 12
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC