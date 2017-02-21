Market Close: Sky TV drops on merger ...

Market Close: Sky TV drops on merger fail

9 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

New Zealand shares rose, led by Air New Zealand and Spark New Zealand while Sky Network Television fell to its lowest level in almost eight years after its merger with Vodafone was disallowed by the Commerce Commission. The S&P/NZX50 Index gained 27.04 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,089.52.

