Market Close: Sky TV drops on merger fail
New Zealand shares rose, led by Air New Zealand and Spark New Zealand while Sky Network Television fell to its lowest level in almost eight years after its merger with Vodafone was disallowed by the Commerce Commission. The S&P/NZX50 Index gained 27.04 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,089.52.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Wed
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC