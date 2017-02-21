Man kicked off flight to Houston afte...

Man kicked off flight to Houston after racist comments

8 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A man was removed from a United Airlines flight bound for Houston after making multiple racist comments to a couple in front of him. According to KHOU , passengers were boarding a flight in Chicago when an unidentified man asked a Pakistani-Indian couple, "That's not a bomb in your bag, is it?" The Pakistani women also left her seat to speak with flight attendants, informing them of other comments the man had made, including asking her Indian boyfriend where he was from as well as telling them, "all illegals and all foreigners need to leave the country."

