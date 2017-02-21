Man kicked off flight to Houston after racist comments
A man was removed from a United Airlines flight bound for Houston after making multiple racist comments to a couple in front of him. According to KHOU , passengers were boarding a flight in Chicago when an unidentified man asked a Pakistani-Indian couple, "That's not a bomb in your bag, is it?" The Pakistani women also left her seat to speak with flight attendants, informing them of other comments the man had made, including asking her Indian boyfriend where he was from as well as telling them, "all illegals and all foreigners need to leave the country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|14 hr
|rpt777
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 17
|Freud
|12
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC