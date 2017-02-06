Man arrested for threats on Hawaii-NYC flight pleads guilty
James August uses a cellphone outside the Honolulu federal courthouse Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, after pleading guilty to interfering with a flight crew. He says he doesn't remember what happened on the Hawaiian Airlines flight but doesn't dispute a prosecutor's account that his threatening and aggressive behavior forced the New York City-bound flight to return to Honolulu.
