Lufthansa Seeks Deeper Ties With Jet Airways to Lure Indian Flyers 38 minutes ago

Deutsche Lufthansa AG , competing with the Middle East's biggest carriers to carry Indian international traffic, said it will seek to expand ties with Jet Airways Ltd., which will help its customers get access to more connecting flights in the South Asian country. deepening its partnership with Etihad Airways PJSC, connects Germany with five Indian cities and customers will then be able to fly Jet Airways for their onward journey to other places within the country, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr told reporters in New Delhi.

