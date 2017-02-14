Love Is In the air: Airports and airlines celebrate Valentine's Day
Air travel is usually more stressful than romantic, but on Valentine's Day many airports and airlines go out of their way to add a little love - or at least some chocolate - to the journey. This year, Delta Air Lines customers flying in the main cabin on select flights between JFK and SFO/LAX will receive mini bottles of La Marca Prosecco, along with a striped straw and two Vosges Haut-Chocolat chocolate truffles.
