Love Is In the Air: Airports and Airlines Celebrate Valentine's Day

Air travel is usually more stressful than romantic, but on Valentine's Day many airports and airlines go out of their way to add a little love - or at least some chocolate - to the journey. This year, Delta Air Lines customers flying in the main cabin on select flights between JFK and SFO/LAX will receive mini bottles of La Marca Prosecco, along with a striped straw and two Vosges Haut-Chocolat chocolate truffles.

