Live entertainment generates a 1.7b for Irish economy

1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

A new report has concluded that live entertainment in Ireland generated revenue to the tune of 1.7 billion over a 12-month period. The various events, ranging from music to theatre, attractions and exhibitions, also employed over 11,000 people as well as drawing nearly 300,000 overseas visitors.

