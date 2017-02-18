Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in United Continental Holdings, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period.
