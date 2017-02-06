JetBlue to Trim 2017 Capacity Growth in Bid for Pricing Power 2 hours ago
JetBlue Airways Corp. pared its expansion plans for this year, fulfilling a promise to reconsider its growth to help gain more control over pricing. Flight and seat capacity will increase in a range of 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent from last year, the New York-based carrier said in a statement Monday. Each figure was one percentage point lower than originally planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC