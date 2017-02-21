JetBlue promotes vice president Steve Priest to CFO
Priest had previously been JetBlue's vice president, structural programs, and worked at British Airways for nearly 20 years prior to that. Priest, who led the company's cost-cutting initiative that aims to save $250 to $200 million for the company by 2020, will be an advocate for cost-control measures in his new role, Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said.
