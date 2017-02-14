JetBlue Follows American Airlines and Cuts Capacity in Cuba
At this time last year, U.S. airlines were developing ambitious growth plans for Cuba, after it became legal to offer scheduled service to the Caribbean island nation for the first time in more than half a century. As the top airlines in South Florida, American Airlines However, U.S. airlines haven't had much success during their first few months of operating scheduled service to Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC