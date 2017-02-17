JetBlue employee arrested for cocaine distribution
A JetBlue Airways employee was charged in federal court Friday with distributing cocaine in a scheme that authorities said was particularly troubling because the suspect had access to secure locations and aircraft at Logan International Airport. Francisco Torres, 36, of Mattapan, faces federal charges of cocaine possession with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine, according to the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.
