Investors 'LUV' Southwest Airlines
LUV is uniquely positioned to outperform in the already strong U.S. airline landscape as they will be sheltered from international travel woes from sociopolitical events. Technically, LUV is showing strength in the breakout to the new price target of major Wall Street analysts and support avoiding a downturn in price.
