How Southwest Airlines Created a Mass Market for Air Travel
Herb Kelleher created the first budget airline, which found great success by simplifying everything from the destinations to the snacks served on board. Can you remember when full-service airlines, with two or three classes of passengers, were the only choice -- for both intercontinental and domestic travel? It wasn't a bad system, but it was complex, expensive and exclusive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|Captain Yesterday
|10
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC