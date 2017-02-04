Hawaiian bill would legalize prostitution
Hawaiian lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution with a bill that would also legalize buying sex and acting as a pimp. The proposal also would end a state law that says police officers cannot have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations.
