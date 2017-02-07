Hawaiian Airlines, pilots reach agreement in principle
Hawaiian Airlines and its pilots union have reached an agreement in principle on a contract after nearly two years of negotiations and more than a year in federal mediation. The Air Line Pilots Association, which notified its members in an email Monday of the agreement, had been threatening to strike if no agreement was reached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|19 hr
|spysea
|1
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC