Hawaiian Airlines, pilots reach agreement in principle

14 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaiian Airlines and its pilots union have reached an agreement in principle on a contract after nearly two years of negotiations and more than a year in federal mediation. The Air Line Pilots Association, which notified its members in an email Monday of the agreement, had been threatening to strike if no agreement was reached.

